MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving at least two vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred between a car and a pick-up truck on Bird Road and 92nd Avenue.

CBS4 images showed at least two bodies covered with yellow tarps at the scene of the crash.

Heavy police and emergency vehicles were also at the scene where a Toyota Corolla was virtually cut in half.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said there were a total of six patients. Two patients are trauma alerts.

One adult had been transported to the West Trauma Center, the second is a pediatric and two other patients were transported by ground to a local-area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol will likely be taking over the investigation.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.