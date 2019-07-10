FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – David Beckham’s plan to bring Major League Soccer to South Florida has taken another step forward.
Tuesday night, Fort Lauderdale’s city commission has unanimously approved a motion to enter into a comprehensive agreement with Inter Miami CF to transform the former site of Lockhart Stadium into a professional soccer complex.
The plan is for the team to use the new Fort Lauderdale stadium for the first two seasons starting next year.
In addition to the 18-thousand seat soccer stadium, the plan includes sports fields, a city park and a home football field for two high schools, Fort Lauderdale and Stranahan, which currently don’t have one.
According to the agreement, the $60 million needed for the construction and improvements will be paid by Miami Beckham United. After that, the group will be responsible for just the Inter Miami portion, which includes the stadium and a training facility, a home for its team in the lower-tier United Soccer League and its academy programs.