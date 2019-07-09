MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A low-pressure system over the eastern Florida panhandle is expected to move over the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center says it has a 50 percent of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance of developing into a depression over the next five days.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be Tropical Storm Barry.

The area of low pressure is expected to move south and then southwestward into the Gulf of Mexico.

Models indicate the system will drift westward.

Regardless of whether it develops into a Depression or Tropical Storm, heavy rain is likely for the Gulf coast states mid to late week.

Meantime, South Florida is forecast to get more rain Tuesday. Clouds will build and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and likely this evening. With plenty of deep moisture in place, it will be similar to Monday.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours that may lead to localized flooding in spots since the ground is saturated from all the rain that fell on Monday. There is the potential for lightning and gusty winds. Spotty storms are possible Tuesday night with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday highs will be warmer in the low 90s, with the potential for scattered storms due to some lingering moisture.

Later in the week, the typical summertime pattern returns.

Thursday and Friday, there will be plenty of hot sunshine, highs in the low 90s and spotty storms.

The rain chance will be lower this weekend with highs in the low 90s.