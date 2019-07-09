NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Federal prosecutors are urging more women to come forward in the sexual abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected billionaire financier.

The 66-year-old is charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy eleven years after accepting a plea bargain for similar charges in Florida.

While Epstein awaits a Thursday bail hearing there’s new attention on U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. He helped negotiate a secret plea deal for Epstein in 2008 when he was a U.S. attorney in Florida.

The plea allowed Epstein to avoid federal sex abuse charges and a possible life sentence. He spent just 13 months in jail and was released during the week to work in an office.

Acosta defended the plea deal during a budget hearing in April.

“The facts in this case were presented to a grand jury that initially, that actually recommended a charge that would’ve carried no jail time at all,” he said.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Acosta to step down including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who called the plea deal an unconscionable agreement

“It is classic her and her Democratic party to not focus on the perpetrator but focus on the Trump administration,” said President Trump adviser Kelly Anne Conway.

Trump and former President Bill Clinton both associated with Epstein over the years. A Clinton spokesman said trips the former president took on Epstein’s private jet in the early 2000s were related to work with the Clinton Foundation, adding…

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

Prosecutors allege Epstein started abusing underage girls in 2002, with alleged encounters at his New York City mansion and Palm Beach estate.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

New York officials are requesting Epstein remain in custody until trial. They believe his extraordinary wealth, access to private jets, and lack of family ties make him an extreme flight risk.