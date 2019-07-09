



PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – As investigators work to determine what led to Saturday’s massive explosion at the Market on University shopping plaza, several people injured in the blast are suing.

On Tuesday, attorney William Lewis with the Morgan & Morgan firm announced that they had been retained by several victims and they plan to file lawsuits on their behalf.

“It’s an issue of public safety”. “We will find who is accountable,” he said.

Lewis said brain injuries are a serious concern.

Officials believe the explosion may have been from a gas leak at a vacant pizza parlor but it was too early to tell. The restaurant, called PizzaFire, had been out of business for several months.

The blast destroyed that building, damaged other shops in the plaza and the next door Fountains plaza, and injured 23 people

Plantation Fire Rescue said they discovered ruptured gas lines beneath the rubble of the pizza parlor but they’re still trying to determine if that was the cause.

“In an explosion, there are dozens and dozens of reasons why something would explode. Not just gas,” said Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Joel Gordon. “In order for the investigators to give it its due, they really have to leave everything on the table until they can eliminate everything.”

The investigation, which involves the state fire marshal’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office arson unit, could take weeks.

Several business owners in the plaza said they believed the pizza restaurant had been undergoing renovations in preparation for a new tenant.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal charges may be filed.

The Florida Crisis Response Team will host what they’re calling a group intervention for anyone impacted by the explosion. It will be held Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 9151 NW 2nd Street, in Plantation. There will be specialists for children. For more information call (954) 797-2172.