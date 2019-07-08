MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters at the NHC say a trough of low pressure over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf where a broad area of low pressure will form in a couple of days.

It’s expected to become a depression by the end of the week. If that happens, it’ll be named Barry.

The forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf.

Just how much rain we see here in South Florida will be determined by where and how this system develops. The CBS4 weather team will be closely monitoring this disturbance.