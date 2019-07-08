



PLANTATION (CBSMiami/AP) – Investigators are expected back at the scene of a massive shopping center explosion over the weekend in Plantation.

Officials believe the explosion may have been from a gas leak at a vacant pizza parlor, but said it was too early to tell. The restaurant, called PizzaFire, had been out of business for several months.

Plantation Fire Rescue said they discovered ruptured gas lines beneath the rubble but they’re still trying to determine if that was the cause. On Sunday, some store owners returned to pick up their property.

Everything just started falling and that was it, I just ran out of the door,” said Hemi Patel, who owns a pet store in the plaza. “I’m just glad nobody was seriously injured and we’re all here.”

Twenty three people were hurt. Many have already been released from the hospital and expected to make full recoveries.

On Monday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Plantation Police on will meet with people looking to retrieve vehicles and valuables at the parking lot of the Charles Schwab building at 1179 S. University Drive.

On Sunday, Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner released a statement on the explosion.

The explosion demolished the closed pizza business, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. The blast also blew out the windows of a popular fitness club next door at the shopping plaza in Broward County.

Jesse Walaschek had just left the fitness club with his wife and three children, ages 4, 6 and 8. They were parked near the restaurant and had just driven about 50 yards away when they heard the blast.

“It was a massive explosion like I have never experienced,” he said.

Walaschek said dust and debris filled the air.

“Everything just stopped. You didn’t see anybody. I just wanted to get these guys safe,” he said, pointing to his children. “If this had happened a minute before when we were getting the kids in the car, it would have been really bad.”

The explosion hurled large pieces of concrete up to 50 yards away and sent pieces of metal scattering as far as 100 yards across the street.

Authorities say it could have been significantly worse.

