SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged in a deadly shooting in Sunrise on July 4th.

Christopher Davis is accused of shooting Phillip Owsley, 37, twice in the back out in front of a duplex in the 5800 block of NW 19th Street.

When police arrived, Owsley was breathing but not responsive. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

A witness told investigators that Owsley, who he knows from the neighborhood, ran into his fenced yard around 9:30 p.m. and appeared to be hiding from someone.

They said a man then drove up, got out of the car, chased after Owsley and shot him in the back.

During the course of their investigation, they learned that Davis was the shooter.

After Owsley was shot Davis’ cousin, Dwayne Davis, reportedly jumped the fence and hit the fatally wound man in the head with a folding chair while saying, “I’ll finish him off,” according to Christopher Davis’ arrest warrant.

Police determined the attack on Owsley stemmed from an argument he got into earlier in the day with a neighbor.

Dwayne Davis remains at large.