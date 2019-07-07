  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PLANT CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — Playing make believe cops and robbers is a fun game…for children.

A Florida man is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after pulling over an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Mugshot for 35-year-old Barry Lee Hastings Jr. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Barry Lee Hastings Jr. was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria on Interstate 4 Thursday night when he activated flashing lights on the vehicle and pulled over another driver.

That other driver happened to be an off-duty Lee County deputy, who twice asked Hastings to show him proof he was a law enforcement officer. Hastings replied he was an officer, but he left his credentials at the office.

The deputy then called 911 and Hastings fled. A Hillsborough deputy pulled him over after he exited the interstate.

Jail records do not list a lawyer for Hastings.

