



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a year after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, parents of some of the victims demonstrated at Trump Tower in New York City on July 4th.

The parents, joined by gun control advocates, marched for a little over a mile before stopping in front of the president’s New York home. They carried with them and handed out tiny flags at half staff in honor of gun violence victims.

Their purpose was to push for more to be done to reduce gun violence in the US.

“I do not want gun violence to have to directly hit everyone’s home for them to be aware of how important that we do something about it, that we have our government do something about it,” said Linda Beigel-Schulman, whose husband died in the shooting.

“We lost our kids, and nothing has been done yet,” said Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of the fourteen students murdered.

According to local media, the parents and the gun control advocates who joined them handed out roughly two thousand small flags.