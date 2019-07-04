Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police say a man was shot by a stray bullet on Thursday evening.
Police say it happened on the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.
The man was hit in the leg.
Police describe the bullet as having come down from the air.
Law enforcement routinely remind the public how dangerous celebratory gunfire can be and they did it again this year leading up to the 4th of July.
The victim was taken to Broward Health in serious condition.
Police did not identify the victim.