TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man was sentenced for shooting and wounding a police officer after stealing a car.
29-year-old Terrese Colston will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.
Court records show that Colston was sentenced Wednesday. He’s convicted of carjacking and brandishing a firearm.
Authorities say Colston forced a driver out of his parked car at gunpoint in Lakeland last July.
An officer spotted the stolen car several hours later and attempted a traffic stop. Colston tried to speed away but crashed and fled on foot.
The officer tried to subdue Colstron with a stun gun, and Colston shot the officer in the face. The wounded officer returned fire, hitting Colston in the leg.
Other officers arrived and took Colston into custody.
