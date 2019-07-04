Filed Under:Carjacking, Federal Prison, Florida News, Lakeland, Local TV, Officer Shot, Police Involved Shooting, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Terrese Colston


TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man was sentenced for shooting and wounding a police officer after stealing a car.

29-year-old Terrese Colston will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

Mugshot for 29-year-old Terrese Colston. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show that Colston was sentenced Wednesday. He’s convicted of carjacking and brandishing a firearm.

Authorities say Colston forced a driver out of his parked car at gunpoint in Lakeland last July.

An officer spotted the stolen car several hours later and attempted a traffic stop. Colston tried to speed away but crashed and fled on foot.

The officer tried to subdue Colstron with a stun gun, and Colston shot the officer in the face. The wounded officer returned fire, hitting Colston in the leg.

Other officers arrived and took Colston into custody.

