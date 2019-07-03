MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fourth of July is all about barbecues, picnics, family time and of course fireworks.

It is not the time, however, to bring out a gun and fire it in the air to celebrate.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Audrey Edmonson along with local law enforcement made their annual pitch, reminding everyone that “one bullet kills the party.” Not only is it dangerous to fire into the air because stray bullets can kill, but it’s also a crime.

They also emphasized the need to stop drive-by shootings and other gun-related violence.

The “One Bullet Kills The Party” campaign is an annual event, but it’s a message worth repeating.

Sherdavia Jenkins was only nine when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet as she played on the stoop of her Liberty City residence in 2006.

In recent years in the City of Miami, stray bullets have not been a problem. City officials believe this campaign is the reason why. But they don’t want that record to be ruined by an injury or death this holiday weekend.

Police have asked for the community’s help to keep their neighborhoods safe. Anyone who sees or hears someone firing a gun to celebrate the holiday is also urged to call 911.