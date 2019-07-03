Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing a Fort Lauderdale man and stuffing his body in a trash can is behind bars and facing serious charges.
The body of 41-year-old Facial Mohammed Ben Mekki was found in a trash can, near 1234 NE 5th Terrace, by Fort Lauderdale police on May 23.
Authorities began an active investigation following the incident.
Erick Lamar Bath, 54, was arrested on May 28 because he never updated his address as a career offender and violated his pre-trial release.
On July 2, detectives charged Bath with premeditated murder for the killing of Mekki.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.