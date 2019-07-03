



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An ex-cop out of North Miami is set to find out if he will be going to jail, and for how long.

Former North Miami police officer Johathan Aledda will be sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty last month of culpable negligence in the shooting of an unarmed caretaker.

Aledda faces up to a year in prison for the misdemeanor.

He was found not guilty on felony charges of attempted manslaughter.

In July 2016, Aledda responded to a call of a possible suicidal man. When he arrived two men were in the middle of the street.

One was an autistic man named Arnaldo Rios Soto. The other man was his caretaker, Charles Kinsey.

Aledda said he believed Soto was threatening Kinsey with a gun.

Aledda fired his weapon, hitting Kinsey in the leg but missing the autistic man.

“I believed it was a hostage situation,” Aledda said. “It appeared he was screaming for mercy or for help or something. In my mind, the white male had a gun.”

It turned out to be a silver toy truck.

“I couldn’t hear what the black man was saying. In my mind, I thought he might get shot,” Aledda testified Monday.

Aledda previously rejected a plea deal that included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

Aledda’s first trial in March ended in a hung jury on the most serious charges but the jury acquitted him of one count of culpable negligence.

The controversial shooting was caught on cellphone video and caused an uproar at the time. It shows Kinsey lying on the ground with both his hands in the air in a ‘surrender’ pose.

At his first trial, Aledda testified he never heard another officer radio that the object was a toy and thought Rios was becoming aggressive.

Prosecutors argue Aledda should have known Rios was holding a toy, not a weapon.

“Isn’t it true if you hadn’t missed that blood in the street would be Arnaldo’s,” said the assistant prosecutor

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.