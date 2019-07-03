DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Security cameras at one Davie home captured a disturbing sight, a man prowling around the rear of a home peering into bedroom windows.

It happened June 28th, around 10:45 p.m., at a home in the Lake Estates of Rolling Hills development.

In the video, the man enters the gated backyard and looks into a bedroom window while lying on a pool heater.

He then gets off the heaters and crouches low to the ground and crawls into the screened in patio.

Briefly taking cover behind a grill, he then moves closer to a set of French doors where he kneels and masturbates while looking into a bedroom.

Davie police have released the video in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them a call at (954) 693-8200 or gives an anonymous tip to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).