MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is dead and a man was rushed to the hospital after police say they were hit by a driver who wouldn’t stop.

The driver accused of leaving the scene of the crash didn’t get very far as police arrested him just blocks away.

It happened on East 5th Avenue and 41st street at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

CBS4 obtained surveillance video showing the violent collision, and it’s not easy to watch.

A vehicle is seen moving towards the camera when another car speeds into the frame and strikes the first vehicle.

Both then skid off the road, with the first vehicle rolling onto its side following the powerful impact by the car that appeared to be speeding.

WATCH: HIT AND RUN IN HIALEAH

Authorities say a 70-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were inside the car that was hit and subsequently rolled over.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not released information on the identities of the victims or the suspect.