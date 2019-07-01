



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff's SWAT team was called out after a bank robbery in Pompano Beach.

The sheriff’s office said Monday morning a man robbed a Chase bank branch at 2401 E Atlantic Boulevard around 9 a.m. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man took off on foot.

A source told CBS4 that the man had been wearing a disguise when he robbed the bank. Pictures from inside the bank show him with dreadlocks.

He reportedly took off the wig and changed clothes as he ran to the neighboring Walmart parking where had a bike waiting.

Investigators believed he may have gone into a nearby Walmart to perhaps blend in.

The SWAT team was called in and the store was searched. One person was briefly detained until it was determined he was not the man who had robbed the bank.

The sheriff’s office said they are still looking for their suspect who they believed peddled away. The FBI is also on the scene, they will be the lead agency to investigate the robbery.