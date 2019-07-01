MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several major road construction projects are causing big changes in Miami-Dade County.

“It’s confusing to all of us,” Kimberly Milla said.

Milla is aware of the constant traffic alerts week after week.

“The streets are constantly being fixed and we don’t see any progress,” Milla said.

Another driver, Alejandro Chacon wants it all to end as well.

“It’s crazy bro. No matter where you go, there’s always traffic at whatever time,” he said.

Monday night, The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority oversaw the closure of eastbound lanes on the 836 Dolphin Expressway.

The eastbound lanes from Northwest 57th Avenue to east of Northwest 45th Avenue reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Chacon knows how bad traffic can get during construction at night.

“The 836 west, one lane, out of all 6 or 5 lanes, was open. Horrible traffic,” he said.

The Florida Turnpike Enterprise had a major closure Monday night on its roadway. North and southbound lanes at southwest 8th street closed late Monday night and didn’t reopen until Tuesday morning so crews can remove a sign.

“There’s going to be a lot of work done on the roadways. The majority of that work is going to be at night. On I-95, folks are going to see work being done on the weekends,” Oscar Gonzalez who is with the Florida Department of Transportation.

That’s an interview from last month when FDOT warned drivers of late night and overnight closures. The department is overseeing new express lanes going on the 826 Palmetto Expressway from Northwest 154th Street to Flagler Street.

FDOT is also revamping the I-95 and I-395 area in Downtown Miami. The department is getting ready to roll out new technology to help drivers battle the closures and changes.

“We are also going to be putting in a smart work zone management system,” Gonzalez said.

Message boards, sensors, and traffic cameras may help drivers avoid a certain work zone or know what to expect.

“That information will provide real-time feedback for drivers before they actually enter the work zone,” Gonzalez said.

I 95 in Broward has been seeing request closures because of crews making express lanes. Southbound lanes on the interstate at Copans road are scheduled to be closed overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday.