MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA’s annual game of musical chairs kicked off on Sunday, with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat right in the middle of things.

While Miami wasn’t in on the biggest of the big fish (Kevin Durant and Kawahi Leonard at the top of that list), Riley is still actively trying to lure one or more of the league’s top players to South Florida.

“Where da cheesesteaks?” asked Miami’s Josh Richardson, after the Heat agreed to send him to Philadelphia in what was shaping up as a complex three-team deal that also included Dallas — and is to bring Jimmy Butler to Miami.

The Heat and Mavericks discussed multiple permutations of a deal, and hours after thinking something was done were still unable to actually close on something.

It doesn’t mean the Butler deal is dead, especially because of all the moves that were made in reaction to his joining Miami. But the Heat clearly still have some more work to do in order to make everything work.

The 76ers, with the belief they’ll be signing-and-trading Butler, moved quickly to add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $109 million. His was one of at least 11 deals worth at least $100 million agreed to on Sunday, one of the wildest spending days in league history.

“From the trade to the Sixers in February, through the regular season and playoffs and now on to free agency, this contract is a culmination of so much in my life and basketball career,” Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris wrote in an essay published on ESPN.com after he agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract. “It’s also a new beginning.”

Plenty of new beginnings are still coming: There are still no fewer than 160 free agents available for the taking, which means the spending by the time this summer is over on new deals should easily top the $4 billion mark.

