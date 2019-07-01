  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting, Northwest Miami Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade took a deadly turn early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade police said just before 3 a.m. they received word of shots fired in the 7600 block of NW 17th Place.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that the man had been shot about a block away at 7728 NW 17th place.

When police went to that address, they found a man who had been shot to death inside a home.

Police have not released the name of either man or said what might have led to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s