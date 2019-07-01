Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade took a deadly turn early Monday morning.
Miami-Dade police said just before 3 a.m. they received word of shots fired in the 7600 block of NW 17th Place.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.
During the course of their investigation, police learned that the man had been shot about a block away at 7728 NW 17th place.
When police went to that address, they found a man who had been shot to death inside a home.
Police have not released the name of either man or said what might have led to the shooting.