  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Key West, Local TV, Miami News, WorldPride

MIAMI (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Representatives from Key West unfurled a 100-foot-long rainbow flag at Sunday’s WorldPride March in New York.

The banner is a small portion of the historic 1.25-mile “sea-to-sea” pride flag fabricated by the late rainbow flag creator Gilbert Baker. Baker and his assistants spent three months in Key West in 2003 sewing about 17,600 linear yards of fabric into the rainbow banner that was displayed along Key West’s Duval Street from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The event marked the 25th anniversary of his creation.

New York City’s 2019 Pride took place in conjunction with the first WorldPride celebration held in the United States. The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising is to be commemorated in the event known as WorldPride NYC/Stonewall 50.

The Florida Keys & Key West tourism council and the Key West Business Guild also showcased the inclusive spirit of the subtropical LGBTQ visitor destination at the PrideFest Street Fair.

Welcoming nearly 300,000 LGBTQ visitors each year, Key West lies at the tip of the Florida Keys island chain and is renowned for its inclusive recognition that all people are created equal. The philosophy was epitomized by the famed One Human Family initiative created by local artist J.T. Thompson. The motto has been embraced by both local and county governments.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s