MIAMI (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Representatives from Key West unfurled a 100-foot-long rainbow flag at Sunday’s WorldPride March in New York.

The banner is a small portion of the historic 1.25-mile “sea-to-sea” pride flag fabricated by the late rainbow flag creator Gilbert Baker. Baker and his assistants spent three months in Key West in 2003 sewing about 17,600 linear yards of fabric into the rainbow banner that was displayed along Key West’s Duval Street from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The event marked the 25th anniversary of his creation.

New York City’s 2019 Pride took place in conjunction with the first WorldPride celebration held in the United States. The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising is to be commemorated in the event known as WorldPride NYC/Stonewall 50.

The Florida Keys & Key West tourism council and the Key West Business Guild also showcased the inclusive spirit of the subtropical LGBTQ visitor destination at the PrideFest Street Fair.

Welcoming nearly 300,000 LGBTQ visitors each year, Key West lies at the tip of the Florida Keys island chain and is renowned for its inclusive recognition that all people are created equal. The philosophy was epitomized by the famed One Human Family initiative created by local artist J.T. Thompson. The motto has been embraced by both local and county governments.

