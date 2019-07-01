



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People who work at a busy Aventura shopping center are wondering what led to some deadly violence Sunday morning.

“We’ve been here 31 years and it’s a shock,” Rhonda Milo said.

Milo owns “A Step Above” shoe store in Aventura.

For the first time, she couldn’t open up at noon because someone was killed near her business.

“The fire department was here hosing down the blood. They say it was a mess,” Milo said.

Police say a man was killed around 10 a.m. Sunday. It happened at the Promenade Shops along Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 203rd Street.

“Some type of altercation occurred which resulted in one person being pronounced deceased,” Sgt. Chris Goranitis.

Police wouldn’t confirm how the man died. They say another is in critical condition at the hospital. Police also confirmed someone has been arrested.

“These individuals did know each other. There is no danger to the community and there were no innocent bystanders or anybody else other than those involved in this unfortunate incident injured,” Goranitis said.

It’s unclear why they showed up to the shopping center.

Inside the crime scene, our camera captured several officers working to piece together what happened.

Officers also spent hours collecting evidence, like a shoe near a car.

Police eventually towed away that car and a heavily damaged car, yards away, was taken as evidence as well. However, police didn’t explain its involvement.

Witnesses told police there was a knife fight and one of the people involved tried to make a run for it but crashed.

“It was crazy. Nothing like this ever happens in Aventura,” Milo said.

Police have not told us the charges of the person arrested.

CBS4 News is still working to learn what led to this and the names of those involved.Inv