



Miccosukee Resort & Gaming’s annual Fourth of July celebration is back and better than ever! The Freedom Festival is a FREE event open to the public of all ages at the Outside Festival Grounds located at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming facility, 500 SW 177 AVE, Miami.

The event starts on Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. with a spectacular fireworks display.

This year’s festival will include an incredible array of carnival rides and games, music, refreshing water slides, exhilarating airboat rides, alligator wrestling shows, fireworks, and more. Vendors will be on site with delicious food and beverage options as well as specially-selected Native American arts and crafts displaying the unique talents of the Miccosukee Tribe.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy a concert starting at 5:30 p.m. with Miami-based folk singer, Keith Johns and Grammy Award winning artist LeAnn Rimes who is celebrating over 37 million records sold! The concert, like the whole festival, is FREE.

With abundant parking and South Florida’s hottest gaming action at arm’s reach on top of all the planned activities, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming’s Freedom Festival is a guaranteed good time for the entire family. Do not miss out on the July 4th event everyone will be talking and bragging about. Don’t forget to book your room!

CLICK HERE for more information and please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming and use the hashtag #FreedomFest19!

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is a full resort and gaming facility boasting more than 1,700 machines and high-stakes bingo 24-hours-a-day. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 AVE, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites through upscale fine dining. For reservations and information call 1-877-242-6464 or visit Miccosukee.com.

