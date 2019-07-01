  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A teen surfing off New Smyrna Beach was bitten in the foot by a shark on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was paddling his surfboard when he was bitten. He suffered minor puncture wounds and was treated at the scene.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Malphurs Malphurs said the teen didn’t see the shark. Officials say it was likely under 4-feet based on the wound.

In April, a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in the same area.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

