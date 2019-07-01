MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big news involving the Broward Sheriff’s Office in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, a state panel held a unanimous vote to revoke the department’s law enforcement accreditation.
BSO is the largest sheriff’s office in the State of Florida.
Law enforcement accreditation is a voluntary certification that agencies seek to obtain, but losing it will not impact BSO’s operations in any major ways, per the Herald.
The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, or CFA, specifically cited the way BSO handled the deadly school shooting in Parkland, as well as the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017, as the reasons why it held the vote.