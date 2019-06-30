  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The teenager that was taken down by Broward Sheriff’s deputies in a viral video from earlier this year is in trouble with the law again.

The Lauderhill Police Department says 15-year-old Delucca Rolle is being charged with trespassing in a stolen conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.

Additional information wasn’t released by authorities.

There was outrage back in April after Rolle was seen in a video outside a Tamarac McDonalds, shoved to the ground by deputies and pepper sprayed.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

 

It sparked multiple marches and rallies in support of Rolle.

The charges against Rolle from the April arrest were dropped.

