LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The teenager that was taken down by Broward Sheriff’s deputies in a viral video from earlier this year is in trouble with the law again.
The Lauderhill Police Department says 15-year-old Delucca Rolle is being charged with trespassing in a stolen conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.
Additional information wasn’t released by authorities.
There was outrage back in April after Rolle was seen in a video outside a Tamarac McDonalds, shoved to the ground by deputies and pepper sprayed.
It sparked multiple marches and rallies in support of Rolle.
The charges against Rolle from the April arrest were dropped.