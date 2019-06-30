WATCH LIVEFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Democratic Primary Debate, Facing South Florida, Florida News, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News, Politics

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede breaks down the big moments from the first democratic presidential debates with Al Cárdenas and Marc Caputo.

Those moments include former HUD secretary, Julián Castro’s breakout performance and the sparring match between Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

They also discussed the backlash against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who quoted Che Guevara during an appearance with striking Miami airport workers.

Guests:

Al Cárdenas – Former Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Marc Caputo – Politico Florida

