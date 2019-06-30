Comments
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede breaks down the big moments from the first democratic presidential debates with Al Cárdenas and Marc Caputo.
Those moments include former HUD secretary, Julián Castro’s breakout performance and the sparring match between Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.
They also discussed the backlash against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who quoted Che Guevara during an appearance with striking Miami airport workers.
Guests:
Al Cárdenas – Former Chairman of the American Conservative Union
Marc Caputo – Politico Florida