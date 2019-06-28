WATCH LIVE |Democratic Presidential Candidates Visit Homestead Migrant Children Detention Facility
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman who had to deal with an 11-foot-alligator that came crashing through the kitchen window said it turned out to be kind of a “fun thing.”

The gator broke red wine bottles and left a dent in the refrigerator at the Clearwater home of 77-year-old Mary Wischhusen on May 31st. But she’s looking on the bright side. She said no one was hurt and the police and fire rescue workers who responded to her house were cute.

Not to mention that she’s become a minor celebrity. She tells the Tampa Bay Times she’s been stopped and asked if she’s the “gator lady.” People have left bottles of red wine to replace the ones the gator broke.

She says things are getting back to normal, except for the dent knocked into the fridge by the gator’s swinging tail.

