MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters were able to control a destructive brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire started at around 2 p.m. in the area near SW 24th Street.

The fire damaged three vehicles. Video from the scene showed a melted hood on one vehicle, burned tires and shattered glass.

The vehicles looked to be damaged beyond repair.

Two men inside one car were lucky to make it out okay.

It took Miami-Dade firefighters a little over two hours to bring the fire under control. They had the help of mother nature with afternoon downpours.

We spoke to one teenager who witnessed the blaze. His father was too upset to talk about it.

“We went over there and watched. Within 15 seconds, the fire was over the trees coming across the road. It started really small. We were running the other way. It was massive.”

Firefighters remained in the area putting out hot spots.