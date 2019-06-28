WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy who was caught on camera punching a handcuffed inmate at a hospital has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

It happened January 2nd, 2029 at Broward Health North.

David Rafferty O’Connell, of Boca Raton, had been arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance after witnesses said he tried to fight an employee in a Pompano Beach store. Body cam video shows Deputy Jorge Sobrino’s punching O’Connell while he was handcuffed to a hospital bed, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

WATCH: BSO DEPUTY PUNCH MAN HANDCUFFED TO HOSPITAL BED

 

Sobrino, 24, will be arraigned on the charge in the coming weeks.

If convicted, the deputy faces a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail.

