Filed Under:Adrienne Arsht Center, Democratic National Debate, Local TV, Miami News, Trespassing

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A man accused of sneaking into the Adrienne Arsht Center during Wednesday’s Democratic National Debate is behind bars.

Austin Ogg, 30, tried to get into the venue without any credentials at around 5 p.m., but he was stopped by a staff member working the event, according to police.

Police said the event worker told Ogg he could not come back into the building and gave him a warning.

At around 6:30 p.m., authorities said Ogg walked back into the building and got through because he told a security guard he had to use the bathroom.

Ogg stayed in the bathroom for about an hour.

Officers said he then left the restroom and headed for the auditorium, where candidates were already on stage. Witnesses said Ogg walked on stage and tried to speak, but he was immediately removed by security.

Ogg, who lives in California, was later arrested and taken to jail.

He was charged with trespassing and his bond is set at $1,000.

 

 

Comments (4)
  1. Pete Griff says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    I see the Democrats protect their presidential candidates the way they protected the DNC server by hiring Foreign Pakistanis to run their IT Servers.

    Reply
  2. Steve Smith says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Why didn’t they grant him amnesty? And just let him in???? Hypocrites

    Reply

