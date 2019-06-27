  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida News, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Mistress

GREEN COVE SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — A first-term Florida sheriff is being investigated for an incident involving his mistress.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, who called dispatch to request back-up because he was being followed and was in fear for his life.

The Florida Times-Union reports the agency confirmed Wednesday that it has been investigating Sheriff Daniels since May.

Officials say the person who was following him was his mistress of six years, a corrections officer with the nearby Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Daniels told deputies to arrest Cierra Smith.

She was released six hours later after a decision was made to release her because deputies had no probable cause.

Agency spokeswoman Gretl Plesinger tells the newspaper the case had been under review but “recently moved to the investigative stage.”

Daniels, a first-term sheriff, has expressed aspirations of becoming a congressman.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s