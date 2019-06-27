  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have arrested a man for drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

That girl is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say 18-year-old Jorge Martinez met the victim at a party she was throwing at her Miramar home on Monday.

According to police, Martinez gave the victim Percocet and took her to another location.

Later, friends of the victim spotted what police say was her naked body lying on a couch in a social media post.

Police found her at the home where Martinez was staying.

She is currently being treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Martinez is being held on $550,000 bond.

