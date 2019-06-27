



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is still a good amount of mystery surrounding the details of a Doral Police sergeant that was shot on Wednesday during a training exercise.

That officer, 29-year-old Eric Fernandez, remains in the hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is just beginning its investigation into how and why the shooting happened.

One Doral Police officer who had just visited Fernandez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the sergeant is in good spirits and doing well.

Fernandez remains in serious, but stable condition after being shot in the upper torso.

CBS4 has learned he may have broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

The training exercise in question is one that is conducted for new officers.

Sources tell CBS4 that a trainee shot Fernandez during the exercise and may have ignored instructions from Hernandez when the incident occurred.

Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez said Fernandez joined the department in May 2008 and became a Sergeant in 2016. He’s a road patrol supervisor and field training instructor.

Organvidez wants to get to the bottom of what led to the shooting.

“I definitely want to find out [what happened], to make any corrective actions that we need to do in the future for this unfortunate incident to not happen again,” said Chief Organvidez.

A quick search found no other instances of officers being shot at the training institute prior to this.

Dozens of police officers from agencies across the region went to the hospital in support for the injured sergeant.

“I want to thank you all for coming out and we wanted to put out the fact that our officer is doing well. I just met with him and the family,” said Organvidez. “The officer is doing well and is stable condition and well and we really appreciate the support of the entire community.”

“The overall support in law enforcement is fantastic, not only for the family but also the department. We have family in there and all sorts of people reaching out to assist us,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina who joined his fellow officers at the hospital in a show of support.

Doral Police has asked that Hernandez and his family are given privacy during his recovery.