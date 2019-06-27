



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- After taking part in the first Democratic Debate last night in Miami, one presidential was up early to lend his support to what he views as a worthy cause.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker united with several baggage handlers, cargo workers and other airport employees of Eulen America in a strike at Miami International Airport. He joined the strike line around 7 a.m. and addressed the workers in Spanish and English.

“Your rights to organize are so important. I stand with you, I will fight with you and I am sure if we keep the pressure on, we will win. ‘Vamos a ganar!’ [Spanish for: ‘We will win’],” said Sen. Booker to a crowd of workers at MIA.

According to the 32BJ SEIU workers union, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to attend the strike. He will join San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz at a rally in MIA at 1:15 p.m.

The airport workers union said the employees are going to walk off of their job to demand that Eulen ends the “abusive and hazardous working conditions” that they must work in. The union said some of the dangers include vehicles in poor and unsafe conditions, lack of staff, anti-worker tactics, health and safety concerns and intimidation and threats from management.

Eulen America contracts work for American Airlines and Delta and 32BJ SEIU said the company has a history of mistreating its workers, especially those who are immigrants.

When asked about the allegations made towards the Spanish-owned contractor, Eulen America’s CEO Xavier Rabell said, “I am not the right person to ask. I am the CEO,” in a statement.

The strike at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport began at 9 a.m. and included workers and wheelchair employees who were laid off.

Other Eulen workers in New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport hosted strikes of their own.

If you’d like to learn more about the ongoing controversy between Eulen and its employees, be sure to check out Jim DeFede’s CBS Miami Special Report ‘MIA’s Forgotten Workers’.

WATCH PART ONE OF CBS MIAMI’S SPECIAL ‘MIA’S FORGOTTEN WORKERS’:

WATCH PART TWO OF CBS MIAMI’S SPECIAL ‘MIA’S FORGOTTEN WORKERS’:

WATCH PART THREE OF CBS MIAMI’S SPECIAL ‘MIA’S FORGOTTEN WORKERS’: