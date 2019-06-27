



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s almost July, which means a new NFL season is right around the corner.

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era, led by first year head coach Brian Flores.

Believed by many to be in a rebuilding phase, the Dolphins will have a new look in 2019 starting with the more important position, quarterback.

Gone is Ryan Tannehill, who came into every season since he was drafted in 2012 as the unquestioned starting QB.

Finding out who will replace him should be one of the biggest stories of training camp, as veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will battle Josh Rosen, a first round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Fans waiting to get their first look at the new quarterbacks, as well as some of their favorite returning players like Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones and Kiko Alonso, have been provided a target date by the Dolphins.

The team released its training camp schedule on Thursday, and it features 10 open practices at the Dolphins’ training facility in Davie.

As has become the norm, the team will also participate in a scrimmage, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.

After each training camp practice, children 12 years old and younger will be able to get autographs from select Dolphins players.

Additionally, the opening weekend practices (July 26-28) will feature inflatables, face painting, food trucks and autographs from the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and some Dolphins alumni.

Tickets to each practice are free (as is parking), but are available on a first come, first served basis and limited to 2,000 per day. For more information on reserving tickets and parking, click here.

Camp will open on July 25th and run through August 6th.

Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Schedule

TIME DATE LOCATION

9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 25 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Friday, July 26 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Sunday, July 28 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

*1:00 p.m. *Saturday, Aug. 3 *Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

* Public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium