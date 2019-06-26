Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is in South Florida ahead of this week’s first primary debates.
On Tuesday, Warren announced that she would be visiting the Homestead facility for migrant children sometime Wednesday.
She made the announcement at a Miami town hall meeting.
A supporter asked her to go and to bring press attention to the facility.
It currently holds around 2300 migrant children.
Warren’s campaign has not yet said what time they will be at the facility.