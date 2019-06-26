  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Democratic Presidental Debate, Democrats, Elizabeth Warren, Florida News, Homestead, Local TV, Miami News, Migrant Facility, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is in South Florida ahead of this week’s first primary debates.

On Tuesday, Warren announced that she would be visiting the Homestead facility for migrant children sometime Wednesday.

She made the announcement at a Miami town hall meeting.

A supporter asked her to go and to bring press attention to the facility.

It currently holds around 2300 migrant children.

Warren’s campaign has not yet said what time they will be at the facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s