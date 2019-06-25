  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who was charged with stomping on a sea turtle next was arrested again.

41-year-old Yaqun Lu, a Chinese citizen, was originally arrested on June 15th in Miami Beach.

Lu’s original mugshot from the first arrest. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

According to an arrest report, officers observed Lu stomping on a marked-off turtle nest and using a wooden stake to poke it.

Police say the area was clearly marked and had a double perimeter as well as a warning sign.

Lu is facing a felony charge of Molesting Marine Turtles or Eggs; the turtles are protected under federal and state law.

Lu was back in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday. She was arrested while trying to leave the country, something she could not do under the terms of her bond from the first arrest.

Lu’s mugshot from her second arrest this week. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Now Lu will have to appear in front a judge on Wednesday and explain why she was trying to leave.

After the original crime, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called out to reestablish the turtle nest perimeter.

