MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police said a young girl drowned Tuesday afternoon in a lake near her family home in Coconut Creek.
The girl who was less than 2 years old was found unresponsive at the lake on Cocoplum Circle.
Police said officers began CPR on the child and then turned over life-saving efforts to emergency medical personnel from the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department.
The toddler was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Margate where she died a short time later.
Police are calling the drowning an accident, but are not saying anything else about what may have led to the drowning.
The child’s name has not been released.