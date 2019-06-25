Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man in Central Florida was arrested by police after running through a Walmart parking lot naked.
According to Florida Today, Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Titusville Walmart late Monday afternoon.
Officers had trouble initially identifying the man due to his lack of identification. They did not release any information regarding why he was naked.
Per the report, police also investigated possible shots fired in relation to the incident.
They said that nobody was injured.