MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are conducting a death investigation in west Miami-Dade.

Chopper 4 spotted police searching for evidence near a heavily wooded area off a gravel pathway near 58th Street, just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

At least one crime scene truck was also at the scene, as well as, other emergency vehicles.

Authorities said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

People who work in the area say the police had been there since 11 a.m.

A man who owns a business in the area said the area is not a popular place for the homeless to sleep, but he has seen some illegal activity there.

“The only thing that we really see around here is a lot of illegal dumping. People come here at night time and dump stuff in certain areas. Normally it’s a very quiet area, we have a security guard right down the street, so it is very hard to expect something like this right next door to you,” he said.

Police have released little information on their investigation. However, they did say they learned about the area from leads developed during it.