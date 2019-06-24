LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — The death of an elderly Florida jail inmate has raised some eyebrows.
Authorities are investigating the death of an 84-year-old inmate who fell down a flight of stairs.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that inmate Arthur Gilmore hit his head during the fall, suffering a laceration.
Officials say he was initially responsive and talking, telling deputies that he failed to grasp a handrail on the stairs.
Later Gilmore became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Sunday.
Gilmore was jailed for violating probation by having contact with a child. The probation followed a 10-year prison sentence Gilmore served after pleading guilty to attempted sexual battery of a child. He was released in February 2018.
