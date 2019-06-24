  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire over the weekend in a football equipment storage room at Miami Edison Senior High School.

On Sunday, police driving by the school on NW 62nd Street noticed black smoke coming from a building by the football field and called it in.

Fire crews traced the fire to the storage room and got it under control before it could spread to other parts of the school.

Players on the team were returning from college tours when they heard about it.

“We are all devastated by the news. It’s hasn’t sunk in yet but right now when you look at it, it’s devastating,” said coach Madsen Marcellous.

Investigators said at this point they have no reason to suspect arson.

