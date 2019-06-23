Filed Under:Bus Accident, Florida News, Florida Woman, Freak Accident, Jacksonville Transit Authority, Local TV

MAYPORT (CBSMiami/AP) — Police are looking into a freak accident that left a woman dead.

Authorities say a Florida woman was killed after somehow getting entangled with a bus while exiting at her stop.

Investigators say the accident happened Saturday in Mayport involving a Jacksonville Transit Authority bus. The woman in her 50s wasn’t immediately identified but authorities say she lived in the area.

The transit authority issued a statement saying it is cooperating in the investigation and that safety and security for customers and employees are paramount concerns.

The Florida Times-Union reported that sections of a street in Mayport were closed and traffic rerouted as part of the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

