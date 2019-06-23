  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

BUNNELL (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man is facing jail time over a domestic issue, but not nearly as much as he could have.

A jury has acquitted 33-year-old Michael Wilson of attempted murder in what investigators called a plot to electrocute his estranged wife by rigging their front door with wires.

Mugshot for 33-year-old Michael Wilson. (Source: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office).

The Daytona Beach News Journal reported Saturday that jury did convict Wilson of stealing a gun from the home and of misdemeanor attempted battery against Ashley Wilson, who was pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors said the December 2017 scheme involved rigging a makeshift electrical conduit at their home.

Ashley Wilson never touched the door and became suspicious when he told her not to let their daughter near it.

Michael Wilson testified he set up the trap because video surveillance cameras were missing.

He faces up to six years in prison when sentenced in August.

