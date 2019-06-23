MULBERRY (CBSMiami/AP) — A child is safe thanks to an observant Florida bus driver.
That driver is winning praise for rescuing a young boy who was wandering alone along a road.
The Lakeland Ledger reported Saturday that driver Pedro Gonzalez was just finishing his rounds when he spotted the 1-year-old child with no parent or guardian in sight.
Gonzalez put the child on his bus and then notified dispatchers about the situation.
The boy was quickly reunited with his parents. His mother said the child has begun opening doors if they are not latched and apparently walked out the front door. He was not injured.
The public transit agency that employs Gonzalez plans to honor him at its July board meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)