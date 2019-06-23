  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGlobal Wealth Show
    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bus Driver, Child Saved, Florida News, Local TV, Toddler Rescued, Wandering Child

MULBERRY (CBSMiami/AP) — A child is safe thanks to an observant Florida bus driver.

That driver is winning praise for rescuing a young boy who was wandering alone along a road.

The Lakeland Ledger reported Saturday that driver Pedro Gonzalez was just finishing his rounds when he spotted the 1-year-old child with no parent or guardian in sight.

Gonzalez put the child on his bus and then notified dispatchers about the situation.

The boy was quickly reunited with his parents. His mother said the child has begun opening doors if they are not latched and apparently walked out the front door. He was not injured.

The public transit agency that employs Gonzalez plans to honor him at its July board meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s