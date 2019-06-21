Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is over for a missing Miami mother and her child.
Stphany Pereira, 17, and her two-month-old infant were reported missing from 244 NW 34th Terrace around 4 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, just before 8:30 a.m., Miami police tweeted out that both Pereira and her child had been found. The tweet did not say where they were found, only that they were in good condition.
