MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is over for a missing Miami mother and her child.

Stphany Pereira, 17, and her two-month-old infant were reported missing from 244 NW 34th Terrace around 4 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, just before 8:30 a.m., Miami police tweeted out that both Pereira and her child had been found. The tweet did not say where they were found, only that they were in good condition.

