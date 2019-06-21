MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are conducting multiple investigations after an overnight robbery and shooting.

A vehicle with bullet holes showed up outside a business Friday morning.

Miles away in Brownsville, police were investigating after a damaged white Infinity SUV was left in front of a home. A large perimeter was set up near NW 23rd Court as they searched for several suspects who bailed out of that SUV.

One person has been detained.

A friend of the shooting victim, Juan Colon, said it started when three men attempted to rob his friend outside his home. When he attempted to get away in his vehicle, they shot him. Colon said his friend drove to him looking for help.

“He backed up, he got robbed and he came back here looking for me when I was putting the cars inside and that’s it. He was in a panic and bleeding and I called 911,” said Juan Colon.

The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, no word on his condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.