



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Assistant Broward Public defender Gordon Weekes sounding the alarm after two Broward Jail inmates recently died.

“You should not go into a jail safe and then die because you’re not getting quality medical attention,” Weekes said.

His office sent a letter to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony demanding an investigation. BSO responded, saying, “… investigations were already underway… which is standard practice for all in custody deaths.”

“Recognizing that 10 people have died in jail since 2018 and within a span of a week we see two middle age gentleman die in the care and custody of the jail. It raised concerns,” Weekes said.

BSO replied 10 people have not died saying, “In 2018, five inmates died in custody, which is a reduction from the prior year.” And continued, “…these five inmates died at the hospital, not at the jail.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PUBLIC DEFENDER’S LETTER AND BSO’S RESPONSE

Public defenders allege jail inmates do not get proper medical or mental health treatment while in custody.

“Those are just basic, fundamental, human rights that people should be afforded,” Weekes said. “It’s humanity that seems to be absent and missing in the delivery of quality health care in that facility.”

BSO said in one case referenced by public defenders where an inmate died “…he had more than 20 mental health visits by mental health professionals.” And that “…he also received approximately 30 routine and non-routine interactions with nursing staff and medical providers.”

“It’s not about the simply providing care it’s about quality of care,” said Attorney Greg Lauer who has represented the families of 5 inmates who have died in the past.

He’s also studied the case of a mentally unstable inmate who mutilated himself while in an isolation cell.

“He sliced off his penis and flushed it down the toilet and then he was banging on the door, the deputy came he said, ‘I have a medical emergency,” said “I cut my penis off and flushed it down the toilet, I didn’t need it anymore.’”

Lauer wants change. “I think this is going to get resolved and I think it’s going to get better eventually for these inmates,” Lauer said. “It’s a slow process and you have to drag them kicking and screaming to get there.”

BSO said after the investigations are complete they will go before the Professional Standards Committee, which includes four members of the community. That review will determine whether any policy violations occurred.

Meanwhile, the Broward Jail is under federal court oversight for mental health.